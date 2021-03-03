Ark Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Ark has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $174.05 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,718,126 coins and its circulating supply is 127,597,229 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

