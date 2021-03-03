Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

ARKAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. 2,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

