Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.13. 1,681,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,662,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

