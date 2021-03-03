Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

