Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.
NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.
