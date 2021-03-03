Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $75.48. 898,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 816,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

