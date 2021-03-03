Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 5,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of analysts have commented on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

