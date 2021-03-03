Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$11.85. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 438,135 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,790.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

