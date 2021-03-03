Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 21,546 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Illumina worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $441.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

