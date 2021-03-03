Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,931,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,164,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

