Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $85.16 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,931,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,164,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 445.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

