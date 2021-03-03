ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARYX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile
