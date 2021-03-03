ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARYX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

