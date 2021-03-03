AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00013934 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00480073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00073034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00078432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00083619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00486589 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

