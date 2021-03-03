Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.