Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.29. 1,207,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,397,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

