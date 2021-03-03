Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 28th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ascot Resources from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

