Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

