Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $226.90. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

