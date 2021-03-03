Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. 2,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.39. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

