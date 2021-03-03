Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. 2,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $234.50.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.