Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s (AHT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Shares of AHT stock traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,084 ($53.36). 805,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,929. The company has a market cap of £18.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,825.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ashtead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a one year high of GBX 4,096 ($53.51).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

