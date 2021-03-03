ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €540.00 ($635.29) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €425.83 ($500.98).

