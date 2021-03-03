ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

