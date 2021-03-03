ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.36. 21,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.09 and a 200 day moving average of $448.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

