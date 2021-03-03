Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

