AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

AMK opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.40 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $267,044.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,291.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,635 shares of company stock worth $6,625,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

