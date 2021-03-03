Assetmark Inc. Acquires 14,494 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 40,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,129. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

