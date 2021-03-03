Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dover worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.