Assetmark Inc. Has $43.64 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 868,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 23,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

