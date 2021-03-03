Assetmark Inc. Purchases 16,575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VTI traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. 52,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

