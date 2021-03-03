Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

GWX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

