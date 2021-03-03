Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.21% of Assured Guaranty worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

