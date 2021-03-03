Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 344,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 308,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

