At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

