Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,124,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 871,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

