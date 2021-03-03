Atheios (ATH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Atheios token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $59,150.24 and approximately $47.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,481.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.82 or 0.03119191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00367524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $535.41 or 0.01040004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.00368791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00239294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,506,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,306,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

