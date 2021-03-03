Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 21495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

