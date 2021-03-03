Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) dropped 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 10,992,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 2,752,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research firms have commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

