Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Down 50.3% in February

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASAQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 107,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,119. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

