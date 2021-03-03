Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.86

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 10801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

