Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Down 6.3%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.51. 1,824,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 950,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

