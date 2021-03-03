Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.20

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 5650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 52.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Atlas by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Atlas by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 201,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

