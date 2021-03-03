Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.48 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $407,107.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00483950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00074026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00079607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083031 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00489731 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

