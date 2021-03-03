Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 8.9%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.27. 1,057,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,159,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.91.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.