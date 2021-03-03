Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 8.9%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.27. 1,057,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,159,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atomera by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

