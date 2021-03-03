Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003387 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $76,568.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.00487190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00074174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

