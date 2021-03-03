Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 5.9%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 9,009,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,673,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.