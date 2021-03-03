AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

T has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 302,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.