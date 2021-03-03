Augur Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Augur token can currently be bought for $28.19 or 0.00055580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $310.07 million and $21.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

