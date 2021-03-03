Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 5.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 12,959,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 29,523,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.