Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. 1,122,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 910,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

