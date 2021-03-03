Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

